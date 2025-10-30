Join us for the Tacos of Texas season cinco wrap party, Nov. 16

Season cinco of the Tacos of Texas podcast wraps up this month. We’re celebrating with host Mando Rayo at Paprika ATX from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 16. Join us for tacos (the first 100 are free), cerveza, a live recording of the podcast, plus a DJ set by Gran Moreno with Cumbia beats y Sonideros.

4-7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 16

Paprika ATX (6539 North Lamar Blvd.)

Let us know you’re coming so we’ll have enough tacos.

About KUT and KUTX Studios

KUT and KUTX Studios, the podcast arm of Austin’s KUT Public Media, creates distinct listening experiences for people who care about Austin’s people, places, culture and history. From award-winning reporting on the vulnerability of Texas’s electric grid, to shining a light on Austin’s Black and Latinx communities, to celebrating the soundtrack of Austin. KUT and KUTX Studios tells the stories that give Austin a strong sense of self.