2011 City Council Elections

Happy Father’s Day to dads near and far away. We hope your day is a special one filled with anything but ties and bad after shave lotion. Temperatures…
Kathie Tovo still holds a commanding lead over incumbent Randi Shade in the latest runoff election results.With 60.77%t of the Election Day ballots…
With 30 percent of Election Day ballots counted, challenger Kathie Tovo has widened her lead over incumbent Randi Shade in the Place Three City Council…
Kathie Tovo maintains her 10-point lead over Randi Shade in the latest runoff election results.In the second batch of results, Tovo still has a 55-45%…
Voting is underway in the Austin City Council Place three runoff election. Polls will be open until 7:00 p.m.Incumbent Randi Shade finished second in the…
Austin City Council Member Randi Shade has filed another ethics complaint against challenger Kathie Tovo.It’s the second complaint based on an email sent…
People love to complain about city government, but only about ten percent or less of eligible voters cast ballots in municipal elections. That's partly…
Election Day is SaturdayTomorrow is Election Day for some Central Texas cities and school districts. Austinites will be voting on three city council…
The ballot is set for the May 14 Austin City Council election. The city clerk drew names for ballot placements Wednesday morning. Three city council…
A total of 11 people have filed for the three Austin city council seats up for election this May. With the filing period over, the city clerk will draw…