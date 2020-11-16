-
A ceremony today will formally “activate” the U.S Army’s new Futures Command in Austin. The installation is intended to modernize the Army by developing…
From Texas Standard.In 2014, the Obama administration secured the release of Bowe Bergdahl from captivity in Afghanistan by agreeing to release five…
Pentagon officials say they're opening ground combat jobs to women as a matter of equality. But the military also needs them because the number of military-age men who qualify for service is declining.
There are some 19,000 sexual assaults in the military each year, the Pentagon estimates. But many victims say they have nowhere to turn and risk ruining their careers by reporting attacks.
The groundbreaking move overturns a 1994 rule and opens up thousands of front-line positions for women. Panetta is expected to announce the decision along with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff tomorrow.
The number of deaths by suicide in the U.S. military surged to a record 349 last year — more than the 295 Americans who died fighting in Afghanistan in 2012. The numbers were first reported by the AP; NPR has confirmed them.
The investigation into the former CIA director's extramarital affair has now ensnared the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan. Investigators found thousands of communications between Gen. John Allen and a Tampa woman. He says they were not inappropriate. The sordid story is getting confusing.
The retired four-star general was on a fast track from an early age. David Petraeus was a West Point graduate with a doctoral degree from Princeton, who made a national name for himself by helping the Army rethink how it fights wars. Petraeus resigned as CIA director Friday, citing an extramarital affair.
Petraeus has been married for 37 years and said "such behavior is unacceptable." Petraeus retired from the Army as a four-star general to become the CIA chief in September of 2011.
The small home on Rundberg Lane where Juan Pantoja Navarro grew up smells of flowers. Red roses, purple azaleas and yellow daisies are piled on the floor…