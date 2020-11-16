Asian-Americans

-
From Texas Standard:Since the new coronavirus first surfaced in China late last year, the number of reports of racist verbal threats and harassment…
From Texas Standard:The days when Democratic presidential hopefuls would think of Texas solely as their ATM – a place to raise money – are over. These…
Austin’s Asian-American population has been among the city’s fastest growing communities in the past decade, but groups are worried the upcoming census…
The City of Austin is hosting a series of community meetings for Asian American residents as part of an effort to help improve their quality of life.At a…
Think Killeen, Texas, and the U.S. Army post Fort Hood probably comes to mind.The military facility was created in 1942, and it's been the town's most…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Cheryl Pearson-McNeil, Senior Vice President of U.S. Strategic Community…
There’s a common misperception about Austin’s fastest-growing minority group.Most people would think that title belongs to Hispanics. But while Hispanics…