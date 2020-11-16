-
The City of Austin has delayed by about a month the start of the next training academy for incoming police until it can finish an audit of materials used…
The City of Austin and the Austin police union have reached a tentative agreement for a new labor contract.The agreement reached last night would give…
Austin’s police union says it’s ready to resume contract negotiations after the City Council rejected a new five-year contract in December. In an email to…
The City of Austin is suspending its Citizens Review Panel, leaving police with less public oversight – at least for now. The move ends 17 years of…
Austin police officers aren't the only public safety personnel without an employment contract with the city. For the first time in nearly 10 years, EMS…
Despite the dissolution of a contract governing its existence, Austin’s Office of the Police Monitor will remain intact for now.The office fields citizen…
The Austin Police Association says it won’t renegotiate its contract with the city before it expires at the end of the month. After months of negotiation,…