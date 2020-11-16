Ballot Boxing

-
There are five Austin City Council seats up for grabs in the November election, along with a race for mayor. To help get you ready to vote, KUT is…
-
Six candidates are running for the Austin City Council District 3 seat. The district includes parts of East and Southeast Austin, much of it east of I-35.…
-
There's plenty of heat around the big statewide and congressional races this fall, but maybe the biggest impact on your day-to-day life comes from local…
-
Growth and the interests of real estate developers commanded the discussion among candidates vying to represent Austin’s wealthiest district Tuesday…
-
Candidates for the District 7 City Council seat faced off Tuesday night in front of a full audience at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema: Village. Incumbent…
-
In a repeat match of their neck-and-neck 2014 race, Austin City Council Member Don Zimmerman and challenger Jimmy Flannigan met Tuesday night beneath a…
-
Two of the three candidates vying for the District 4 City Council seat faced off Monday in a packed North Austin coffeehouse and answered questions from…
-
Beneath a basketball net and a shut-off scoreboard at the Dove Springs Recreation Center, two city council candidates for Austin’s District 2 squared off…
-
Austin voters will choose a new mayor on November 4, 2014.KUT's Nathan Bernier sat invited the candidates running for the highest office in the City of…
-
KUT partnered with the Austin Monitor, Univision 62, KXAN and the Austin Chronicle for our series of in-district Austin City Council candidate forums to…