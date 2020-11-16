-
Big Tex, the beloved but odd State Fair of Texas icon, has been named the country’s quirkiest landmark. After four weeks of online voting, the larger...
-
Big Tex, the beloved State Fair of Texas icon, returns to Fair Park on Friday. (If you’ve been under a rock lately, the big guy burned down last October in
-
Big Tex’s big comeback has reached an important step: The State Fair of Texas has chosen a new voice for the iconic, talking statue.But according to KERA…
-
For more than a decade, Bill Bragg’s voice greeted visitors to the Texas State Fair in Dallas.“Howdy, folks! Welcome," was one of the classic catch…
-
The State Fair of Texas wants your help rebuilding its most recognizable cowboy.The 52 foot-tall mascot Big Tex was destroyed in October in an electrical…
-
Good morning. Looks like Austin's entering a cool down! There may be some light showers today, but it looks like clear skies all weekend, according to the…
-
Key members of the State Fair of Texas staff are coming together this afternoon to start planning next year’s event.Usually the staff gets several weeks…
-
Word broke this morning in Dallas that “Big Tex” – the iconic, 52-foot cowboy that greets visitors to the State Fair of Texas – caught fire and burned…