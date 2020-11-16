-
The high court will consider a case involving a challenge to a Trump administration rule that allows employers to opt out of providing contraceptive coverage for religious or moral reasons.
A chain of crisis pregnancy centers is shifting its strategy to focus on preventing unwanted pregnancies in the first place by offering contraception…
The justices did not decide the central question in the case: whether Obamacare's contraceptive mandate violates the religious liberties of some organizations.
About half of all pregnancies in the U.S. are unintended, and low-income women are more likely to have an unintended pregnancy.A new study suggests that…
The recent Supreme Court ruling gives employers more latitude in refusing to pay for certain kinds of birth control for employees. But most companies won't go that route, analysts predict.