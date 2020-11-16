-
Travis County is under a burn ban for the first time this summer.Fire Marshal Hershel Lee says the area has been getting drier over the past few months…
Dry conditions have led to more burn bans being issued for Austin and surrounding areas.The Austin Parks and Recreation Department issued a burn ban today…
The rain we’ve had lately isn’t enough to get rid of the drought, but it is enough to get rid of the burn ban in Austin Parks.Austin Parks and Recreation…
Good morning! Austin’s in for a sunny, dry and breezy day with a high in the mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service. No Red Flag warning for…
The Austin Parks and Recreation Department has lifted the burn ban for all city parks. Department Director Sara Hensley cites recent rainfall and…
With Travis County receiving several inches of rain in the last 24 hours, a burn ban for the county is no longer in effect. Travis County Fire Marshal…
Travis County commissioners voted unanimously this morning to extend the burn ban into October. The county is still in a moderate drought and we’ve had…
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows portions of Central Texas have moved from moderate to severe drought.Recent hot and dry weather has prompted…
Securing More Water for Central TexasThe Lower Colorado River Authority is taking action on three projects that the Board of Directors say will increase…
A burn ban is back in effect in Travis County. Fire Marshal Hershel Lee recommended the ban be put back in place during a county commissioners’ meeting…