Lee esta historia en español. From Texas Standard:The recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has hit women harder than men, according to a new report…
Lee esta historia en español. Part four of a four-part series.There's a lot of caregiving in Ayelet Haimson Lushkov's life. She's the mother of a 3- and…
Lee esta historia en español. Part three of a four-part series.Back in May, Eligia Rivera was in a parking lot at Webb Middle School, guiding families…
Lee esta historia en español. Part two of a four-part series.The first month of sheltering in place wasn’t too stressful for Cheasty Anderson. The…
Lack Of Child Care Isn't Just A Struggle For Texas Parents. It Could Also Cripple The Texas Economy.Lee esta historia en español. Part one in a four-part series.On March 13, Cheasty Anderson sat in the conference room at her office. She and her…
From Texas Standard:Texas is requiring day care providers to decrease class sizes and follow sanitization guidelines as they open up to serve more than…
The Texas Workforce Commission voted Tuesday to begin phasing out temporary child care subsidy programs for low-income parents and essential workers…
The governor has closed all K-12 schools, restaurants, gyms and other public spaces where 10 or more people can gather in Texas to curb the spread of…
Bri Rodriguez buckled her son Rocky into his car seat. “Little grumps,” she said, teasing the 1-year-old as he scrunched up his face, unhappy at having to…
From Texas Standard:Many parents count on day cares to provide a safe place for their children while they're at work. But a yearlong investigation by the…