Travis County is asking voters to help pay for affordable child care this election

Austin voters will see another item on the ballot this November: a measure to raise the tax rate to expand affordable child care and after-school programs.

The ballot measure calls for a 2.5 cent property tax increase per $100 valuation. (Legally, the county needs voter approval before raising the tax rate more than 3.5% from the previous year, which this would do.)

If approved, it's estimated the average Travis County homeowner could pay an additional $126 annually, on top of their roughly $162 property tax bill.

Commissioners estimate the tax increase would generate more than $75 million to expand affordable child care options and help child care providers that are set to lose federal funding from the pandemic in 2026.

The county will dole out funding to child care providers to create 1,900 spots for infants and toddlers and 3,900 spots for after-school and summer programs. Some of those new spots would be open for children with parents working outside the typical 9-5 day.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown said the new spots will fill a massive gap in available options for low-income families. He estimates almost 3,000 kids under 3 lack access to child care, and there’s a two-year-long waitlist for affordable child care.

The money will also go toward child care subsidies for families earning 85% or less of the median family income, or MFI. For a family of four, that’s an annual income of around $100,000.

The county also plans to offer employers incentives to help workers in households that make above that 85% MFI threshold.

Some programs could open as early as fall 2025.

Commissioners heard from business owners, elected officials, child care center operators and mothers — some with children in tow — who spoke to the growing need for affordable child care in the county.

Lakeway resident Christa Holt said she is juggling three jobs while finishing her bachelor’s degree and taking care of her five children.

“My family's story is not unique, but it is a testament to the urgent need for accessible and affordable child care in our community. Four of my children have never known the consistency and structure of child care,” she said. “The impossible choice between providing for my family and ensuring my children’s wellbeing has been a constant battle."

She called the emotional and financial strain "immeasurable."

The average annual cost of child care in Travis County is $13,000, more than the cost of a year of in-state tuition at UT, Brown said.

Tamitha Blackmon, founder and owner of the Nehemiah School, said she hopes to hire more staff and expand hours.

“I am so excited that it passed and now I just need everybody to go vote,” she said.

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 7. Election Day is Nov. 5.