-
From Texas Standard:It wasn't too long ago when Dallas became the epicenter for what many feared could have been the beginning of a nationwide ebola…
-
Nina Pham, 26, who contracted Ebola after caring for a patient, tells the Dallas Morning News that she will file a lawsuit Monday charging the hospital in Dallas lacked proper training and equipment.
-
The Central Texas based Global Language Monitor is out with its top words for 2014.The 15 year-old ranking doesn't just pick the most popular words based…
-
A group of Texas experts on infectious disease has submitted a report with advice on how to handle any future outbreaks of viruses like Ebola.The Texas…
-
Dr. Martin Salia was flown to the United States over the weekend. He was working as a general surgeon at a hospital in Sierra Leone.
-
Smartphones are now the norm in the U.S., and in Austin, brandishing a flip phone in most situations is the social equivalent to wearing a dunce cap while…
-
The task force put together by Texas Governor Rick Perry to evaluate the state’s response to Ebola has come out with a list of recommendations for how to…
-
Texas has been criticized lately for the amount the state spends on public health, which includes things like vaccination programs, programs aimed at…
-
An unidentified nurse has returned to Texas from treating Ebola patients in Sierra Leone. She arrived at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport this…
-
Halloween will soon be upon us, and among the ghouls and goblins walking the streets, you might see someone dressed up an Ebola patient out asking for…