-
Morning Edition is now available on-demand on all Alexa-enabled smart speakers. Just say, "Alexa, play Morning Edition," and you will hear the last hour…
-
Packed Homelessness Forum Calls For More Shelters, Support. 'We Are Dealing With Human Beings Here.'As the city adjusts to new rules for panhandling, camping or sitting or lying down in public, the Downtown Austin Alliance hosted a forum Tuesday to…
-
The annual Austin/Travis County homeless count shows the number of homeless people living the area is down by 5.5 percent from last year to 2,121.The…
-
Across the United States, groups are attempting to get a firm count of the number of homeless people living in their midst. In Travis County this past…
-
Last year, 2,362 homeless people were counted in the combined Austin–Round Rock area. This Sunday, the 2012 count of Austin’s homeless begins, and count…