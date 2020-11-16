Geographic Representation

-
Now that the ballot is set for Austin City Council elections, we've got a clear picture of what the races will look like heading into November.…
-
Today is the last day candidates can file to run in the next Austin City Council election. Those elected in November will represent one of Austin’s 10 new…
-
Austin City Council hopefuls are trickling into City Hall to file for a place on the ballot.The application period, opened yesterday, goes through August…
-
Come November the Austin City Council is going to look a bit different. The council will expand from six at-large-elected members to 10 members elected…
-
Flanked by poster board renderings and city officials, urban planners and arts nonprofits gathered in City Hall Wednesday to announce that two Austin…
-
What's the one thing that would make life on your block better? As Austin prepares for its first elections with 10 new geographic districts, KUT is diving…
-
Austin City Council member Mike Martinez announced this morning he will run for mayor.His campaign will officially kick off April 5, with Martinez…
-
This article is written by KUT's City Hall reporting partner, the Austin Monitor. Council Member Laura Morrison, who has served on the Austin City Council…
-
This article was co-produced as part of an ongoing City Hall reporting partnership between the Austin Monitor and KUT. Listen to the audio story broadcast…
-
Austin City Council elections are still some nine months out – but the races are already heating up.Today saw one of 2014’s first official announcements…