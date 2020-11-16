-
The top legal officials of 48 states, led by Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, announced a major investigation into Google's dominance in search and advertising.
-
If you were relieved by last year’s announcement that Amazon’s HQ2 would go elsewhere – along with its potential 50,000 employees over 15 years – know…
-
Many at Google have been simmering since The New York Times reported the company gave generous exit packages to alleged harassers. Thousands of employees walked out of its offices around the world.
-
From Texas Standard.Tech transformations can have such a dramatic effect on the course of your day that it’s hard to remember your life before the latest…
-
Your face is a work of art.Your face is also a marketable product that will feed an Orwellian database of biometrics that will in turn distill any and all…
-
From Texas Standard.Does it suddenly seem like people are posting a lot of fine art on social media? Over the past few days, Google’s Arts and Culture app…
-
Google’s latest Doodle pays tribute to the late Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla-Perez, whose debut album was released Oct. 17, 1989.The project was…
-
The president of General Motors now says plans with Lyft to bring a fleet of self-driving cars to Austin were only hypothetical. But, what kind of…
-
From the Austin Monitor:Austinites who have spotted Google’s self-driving Lexus in the past couple of months will have a new rarity to keep an eye out for…
-
From the Texas Tribune:After years of experimenting with its groundbreaking autonomous vehicle technology almost exclusively in California, Google…