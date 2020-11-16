© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kealing

  • 31932404164_88c994823c_o.jpg
    Austin
    Partners in Poetry: Words Connect Kealing Student with Mentor
    In between classes at Kealing Middle School the hallways are full of students, but in the library it's quiet. That's where Gabriel Russell and Joshua…
  • Life & Arts
    A Dream
    Read by Michael LeeThirty minutes leftI scavenge through my houseGrabbing my karaoke machineAll my thingsI don’t want them to get wet or float…
  • Life & Arts
    Sticks & Stones & Thunder Storms
    Read by Laurie ViaultYour name means Night; mine is SongTogether we used to fit like a puzzleOnce upon a time we grew up happy; you the stars, I the…
  • Poetry_Readers.jpg
    Life & Arts
    Video: Austin Notables Read Poetry by Kealing Middle School Students
    Mike Lee
    ,
    To commemorate National Poetry Month, we've been airing poems by the students of Kealing Middle School's Blank Page writing program every day this…
  • Life & Arts
    The World
    Read by Jennifer Stayton.The world is crying out for help -- wailing, sobbingInnocence dulled, eyes still open but ruined byThe smokeThe liesThe bodiesI'm…
  • Life & Arts
    Human Rights
    Read by Shawna ButlerI am a human,I have human rights as well,No ignoring me,There is nothing wrong,With me being nothing but me,I am special,I have the…
  • Life & Arts
    Bored
    Read by Shawna Butler.Time, time,Passes by.Trying to make this poem rhyme,Same old empty, boring life.Another simple, starry night:Crying, laughing, being…
  • Life & Arts
    WATER
    Read by Jason Neulander.The hydrater-Refreshing, cool or warmWonderful, powerfulHear it rushing or trickling past yousplash, ripple or tapClear and…
  • Life & Arts
    Today
    Read by Liz Lambert.Todayis a Mondayis a Boringdayboring right nowbut...your friends could force youat the last minuteinto a drawing contesteven…
  • Life & Arts
    Monsters
    Read by Patty Griffin.furry,fluffy,feared.scaly,slimey,seen,ghostly,gassy,gone.pointed,purple,possible.monsters,under your bed,in your closet,waiting and…
Load More