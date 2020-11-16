-
In between classes at Kealing Middle School the hallways are full of students, but in the library it's quiet. That's where Gabriel Russell and Joshua…
-
Read by Michael LeeThirty minutes leftI scavenge through my houseGrabbing my karaoke machineAll my thingsI don’t want them to get wet or float…
-
Read by Laurie ViaultYour name means Night; mine is SongTogether we used to fit like a puzzleOnce upon a time we grew up happy; you the stars, I the…
-
To commemorate National Poetry Month, we've been airing poems by the students of Kealing Middle School's Blank Page writing program every day this…
-
Read by Jennifer Stayton.The world is crying out for help -- wailing, sobbingInnocence dulled, eyes still open but ruined byThe smokeThe liesThe bodiesI'm…
-
Read by Shawna ButlerI am a human,I have human rights as well,No ignoring me,There is nothing wrong,With me being nothing but me,I am special,I have the…
-
Read by Shawna Butler.Time, time,Passes by.Trying to make this poem rhyme,Same old empty, boring life.Another simple, starry night:Crying, laughing, being…
-
Read by Jason Neulander.The hydrater-Refreshing, cool or warmWonderful, powerfulHear it rushing or trickling past yousplash, ripple or tapClear and…
-
Read by Liz Lambert.Todayis a Mondayis a Boringdayboring right nowbut...your friends could force youat the last minuteinto a drawing contesteven…
-
Read by Patty Griffin.furry,fluffy,feared.scaly,slimey,seen,ghostly,gassy,gone.pointed,purple,possible.monsters,under your bed,in your closet,waiting and…