-
Think Killeen, Texas, and the U.S. Army post Fort Hood probably comes to mind.The military facility was created in 1942, and it's been the town's most…
-
Update: Water service is still not fully restored at Fort Hood. The post is on limited supply because of a problem with its main water line.Military…
-
At Fort Hood in Killeen, people are accustomed to the idea of death. At any given point, around ten percent of soldiers from the post are deployed…
-
The Army announced recently that it plans to eliminate combat brigades at 12 military bases. That’s a total of 80,000 soldiers. The cutbacks come as…
-
The automatic federal spending cuts set to take effect tomorrow could have a big impact on Texas. Specifically, cuts to army bases could cost the state’s…
-
Fort Hood's Public Affairs Office is asking media to register for a groundbreaking ceremony next Monday for the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center's…
-
Fort Hood firefighters are working to put out an approximately 700-acre fire burning in a training range at the army post. It started around 2 p.m. today.…