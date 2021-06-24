Main Suspect In Sixth Street Mass Shooting Arrested In Killeen, Officials Say

Lea esta nota en español

Authorities say they have arrested the man who was identified as the main suspect in the June 12 mass shooting on East Sixth Street.

Killeen police officials said members of their SWAT team and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found 19-year-old De’Ondre Jermirris White at a Killeen address on Thursday afternoon. He was taken into custody without incident, they said.

The Austin Police Department said he has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison. He was booked in the Bell County Jail, with bail set at $1 million, APD said.

"Based on both forensic and eyewitness testimony, we have full confidence that the person responsible for the shooting has been arrested and is no longer a danger to our community," Travis County District Attorney José Garza said in a statement Thursday. "At this time, we believe that Mr. White was the only shooter.”

Authorities on Monday said they were dropping charges against two other suspects to focus on White.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon said Monday the shooting was the result of a disagreement between two groups of young people from Killeen.

He said video evidence, eyewitness accounts and ballistic evidence link White to the killing of 25-year-old Douglas Kantor. At least a dozen others were injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and Austin police are asking anyone with additional information or video of the shooting to call them at 512-974-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. People can also submit a tip using Crime Stoppers mobile app. Tips will be anonymous, they said.

