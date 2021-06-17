© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

Austin Police Now Say 15 People Were Injured In Sixth Street Shooting

KUT 90.5 | By Alejandro Martínez-Cabrera
Published June 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT
Bloody footprints can be seen in the middle of East Sixth Street hours after a deadly shooting early Saturday that left 14 people injured and one man dead.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
Bloody footprints can be seen in the middle of East Sixth Street hours after a deadly shooting early Saturday that left 14 people injured and one man dead. Police have arrested and charged two teens in the shooting.

Lea esta nota en español

Austin police now say that a total of 15 people were injured during the deadly East Sixth Street shooting early Saturday and have identified one of the shooters as a 15-year-old.

The juvenile was arrested Saturday and charged with deadly conduct. He was taken to Gardner-Bettes Juvenile Detention Facility.

Authorities on Monday arrested a second suspect, 17-year-old Jeremiah Roshawn Leland James Tabb, while he was attending summer school in Killeen, police have said. Tabb is charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

In an affidavit released Wednesday, police said Tabb had shot and injured another teen days earlier in Killeen. The East Sixth Street shooting began after Tabb and a group of people encountered the Killeen shooting victim and others outside Mooseknuckle Pub, the document says.

Austin police on Thursday provided new details on the aftermath of the shooting.

Police responded at 1:24 a.m. on Saturday to reports of multiple shots fired near the 400 block of East Sixth Street. When officers arrived, they found several people who had been injured by the gunfire and began performing life-saving measures, they said.

The officers took six victims to the hospital in their police cars, Austin-Travis County EMS medics transported four and three other victims were taken in personal vehicles, police said.

Police said 13 of the 15 victims are in stable condition and one remains in serious condition.

Douglas John Kantor, a 25-year-old tourist from New York, died from his injuries on Sunday, officials have said. His death is being investigated as the 37th homicide this year, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 512-974-TIPS or by sending an email to homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. People can also send tips through the Crime Stoppers or Austin police mobile apps.

Tags

Crime & JusticePoliceMass ShootingsSixth StreetRecommended
Alejandro Martínez-Cabrera
Alejandro Martínez-Cabrera is an assistant digital editor for KUT.
See stories by Alejandro Martínez-Cabrera
Related Content