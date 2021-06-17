Austin Police Now Say 15 People Were Injured In Sixth Street Shooting

Lea esta nota en español

Austin police now say that a total of 15 people were injured during the deadly East Sixth Street shooting early Saturday and have identified one of the shooters as a 15-year-old.

The juvenile was arrested Saturday and charged with deadly conduct. He was taken to Gardner-Bettes Juvenile Detention Facility.

Authorities on Monday arrested a second suspect, 17-year-old Jeremiah Roshawn Leland James Tabb, while he was attending summer school in Killeen, police have said. Tabb is charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

In an affidavit released Wednesday, police said Tabb had shot and injured another teen days earlier in Killeen. The East Sixth Street shooting began after Tabb and a group of people encountered the Killeen shooting victim and others outside Mooseknuckle Pub, the document says.

Austin police on Thursday provided new details on the aftermath of the shooting.

Police responded at 1:24 a.m. on Saturday to reports of multiple shots fired near the 400 block of East Sixth Street. When officers arrived, they found several people who had been injured by the gunfire and began performing life-saving measures, they said.

The officers took six victims to the hospital in their police cars, Austin-Travis County EMS medics transported four and three other victims were taken in personal vehicles, police said.

Police said 13 of the 15 victims are in stable condition and one remains in serious condition.

Douglas John Kantor, a 25-year-old tourist from New York, died from his injuries on Sunday, officials have said. His death is being investigated as the 37th homicide this year, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 512-974-TIPS or by sending an email to homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. People can also send tips through the Crime Stoppers or Austin police mobile apps.

