A federal judge has dismissed a manslaughter charge against former Austin Police Detective Charles Kleinert in the death of Larry Eugene Jackson,…
More than 100 people gathered Friday night at the Travis County courthouse to rally for Larry Jackson Jr. and other victims of police shootings. Jackson…
At the Texas Capitol Thursday night, protestors gathered to show solidarity with demonstrators in New York, Ferguson, Missouri and other cities around the…
From our reporting partners the Austin Monitor: During an emotionally charged public forum on police accountability, Austin Police Department Chief Art…
The Justice Department won’t be taking another look at Austin Police policies.City Manager Marc Ott asked the department to review Austin Police…
Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo said Monday afternoon he welcomes any investigation from the U.S. Department of Justice into the APD’s policies and…
The shooting death of Larry Eugene Jackson Jr. has resulted in a call from the Austin Police Association for an independent investigation: Not into the…
The family of a man shot to death last week by an Austin Police detective has hired a high-profile attorney. The family of 32-year-old Larry Eugene…
Two local civil rights groups – the Austin Police Accountability Coalition and the Peaceful Streets Project – gathered in front of City Hall this morning…
Update: Over the weekend, Austin Police identified the man killed as 32-year-old Larry Eugene Jackson Jr. The Austin Police officer who shot him was…