Leslie Pool

-
Lee esta historia en español. KUT and the Austin Monitor held a series of forums over the past few weeks with candidates running for Austin City Council.…
-
Austin City Council members agreed Tuesday to move ahead with the process of renaming roads named after Confederate leaders, following violence at a white…
-
Nine-year-old Janiyah Johnson shows off her lung capacity.“Count! Quickly!” she shouts at a reporter who dutifully begins counting the young girl’s time…
-
Austin homeowners could see higher property tax bills next year. Under the city's proposed $3.9 billion budget, most residents with a median-value home…
-
The group that manages almost all of the Texas electric grid has decided it's a good idea to build out more transmission lines in West Texas. That in…
-
For much of her life as a homeowner, Joan Reames never noticed the drainage charge on her monthly utility bill. Then the city revised the system in…
-
After hours of debate last night, Austin City Council gave final approval to one of this year’s most divisive zoning cases. The Austin Oaks planned unit…
-
Stand atop the hill at the northeast corner of the Texas State Cemetery, and you’ll have a clear view of the Texas State Capitol. It rises alongside a row…
-
Imagine a house. Now imagine the roof. What do you see? Some shingles. Maybe a chimney? But really there’s so much more.District 7 City Council Member…
-
From the Austin Monitor: After more than two years of fierce debate among neighbors, a developer and City Hall leaders, City Council finally approved the…