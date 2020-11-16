-
How is Mack Brown spending his free time theses days? Check out his Twitter page for an update.At a charity event for his Mack Jack and McConaughey…
-
Three of Austin’s most famous residents kicked off an effort last night to raise money for charities that help young people.Former UT-Austin Head Football…
-
Former Longhorns head coach Mack Brown and wife Sally were honored by the City of Austin last night.Austin Mayor Lee Leffingwell issued a proclamation…
-
The University of Texas announced Sunday it is hiring Charlie Strong as its head football coach, replacing the outgoing Mack Brown, who announced last…
-
Update: The Longhorns got trampled 30-7 by the University of Oregon Ducks tonight in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. The Ducks ran two interceptions for…
-
Now that Mack Brown's officially resigning, Longhorn fans can breathe a sigh of relief, or of sorrow, after four years of lackluster play from UT…
-
After sixteen years wearing burnt orange, Mack Brown has decided to leave his post as the head coach of the University of Texas Longhorns football…
-
Texas Longhorn’s Football Coach Mack Brown is leaving the team after 16 years.In an email released Saturday night, Brown said the Longhorn job was the…
-
The Texas Longhorns football team will continue their slog through another disappointing season on Thanksgiving night.The Longhorns will be facing a new…
-
A legislative committee investigating University of Texas System Regent Wallace Hall will not consider recent allegations claiming Hall abused his powers…