Lee esta historia en español. Four women filed a class-action lawsuit Monday accusing Austin and Travis County law enforcement of mishandling their sexual…
Attorneys representing eight sexual assault survivors are appealing a federal court's decision to dismiss a class-action lawsuit alleging Austin and…
Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore will not bring two significant officer use-of-force cases to a grand jury before she leaves office this…
Lee esta historia en español. Incumbent District Attorney Margaret Moore has conceded after a commanding lead in early voting and mail-in votes in support…
The district attorney is considered the most powerful actor in the criminal justice system. These prosecutors have total discretion when it comes to…
Former Travis County District Attorney Ronnie Earle died Sunday morning at the age of 78. Earle first ran for the office in 1976 and went on to serve…
A federal judge has dismissed a class-action lawsuit alleging the Austin Police Department and Travis County District Attorney’s Office mishandled eight…
A lawsuit filed in federal court in Austin on Wednesday claims Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore and an employee in her office lied to the…
Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore resigned from the state’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force on Friday. Her appointment was cut short…
Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore has been appointed to the Sexual Assault Survivors' Task Force inside the governor's office, despite being…