To no one's surprise, Austin is one of the most expensive cities to live in in Texas. Residents here need to earn around $23 an hour to afford rent for a…
From Texas Standard:In Los Angeles minimum wage doesn’t go very far. It’s hard to find an apartment for less than a thousand bucks – over half your…
More than 360,000 Texans make $7.25 an hour or less, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Only five states have a higher percentage of…
This legislative session, Texas lawmakers are considering seven bills dealing with raising the state's minimum wage.One of the bills would bring it up…
Low-wage workers in 13 states will see their minimum hourly pay increased in 2014, as state-based efforts to boost wages accelerate and federal efforts languish. Meanwhile, new "living wage" campaigns are focused on government-subsidized jobs, particularly at airports.
Fewer Texans are earning minimum wage or less. The number dropped by 21,000 last year to 452,000 people in Texas earning no more than $7.25 an hour. U.S.…
Earlier this week, The National Employment Law Project (NELP), a non-profit organization that advocates for stronger labor standards, issued a call for…