-
From Texas Standard.We’re three days into 2018 – how are your New Year’s resolutions going? If you stumble along the way, you’re not alone; some research…
-
New Year's resolutions tend to fall into just a few categories. But after losing weight and eating better, resolving to become a better public speaker…
-
While the city may have postponed its annual family-friendly fireworks due to possible inclement weather tonight, that's not likely to stop hordes of…
-
The City of Austin says it is cancelling Wednesday night's planned New Year's Eve celebration at Butler Park, due to the potential for winter weather in…
-
Several law enforcement agencies across Central Texas will be on patrol looking for drunk drivers during the upcoming holiday. The Austin Police…
-
The Commitment Day 5K is taking place in downtown Austin this morning. The race starts at 10 a.m. and is expected to last until 12 p.m.South 1st Street…
-
Even though it’s Monday, it’s still a “No Refusal” weekend for Austin drivers.From 9 p.m. through 5 a.m., the Austin Police Department will ask suspected…
-
Update: Despite some rain in the forecast for this evening, the City of Austin’s New Year’s Eve event at Auditorium Shores is a go. At least for now.The…
-
Some early Europeans toasted to profess their love to young women, while others lifted their arms to honor their kings. Toasting, which dates back to ancient times, is a ritual shrouded in urban legends. But one historian says some of the tall tales are actually true.
-
If you see, smell or hear fireworks this New Year’s Eve, don’t dial 911. Call 311.The Austin Fire Department has asked Austin residents to keep the…