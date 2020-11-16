News Roundup

-
An Austin man with dual US-Egyptian citizenship has reportedly been detained in Syria, a country whose authoritarian regime has been rattled by an…
-
Weekend traffic felt more like rush hour for many people who had to drive through South Austin on Saturday. The Texas Department of Transportation closed…
-
All the papers lead today with the biggest national story of the weekend, a shooting in Tuscon, Arizona that killed six people, including a federal judge,…
-
Early Voting Turnout HighEarly voting continues today and turnout so far has doubled since 2006, according to the Texas Tribune's Elise Hu. The Houston…
-
A roundup of some of the stories worth checking out this morning.Fort Hood Testimony ContinuesProsecutors are expected to wrap their case for trying Army…