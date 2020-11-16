-
From Texas Standard:Texas' campus carry law has been in effect for a little over a week now and after months of research and planning, schools across the…
Today, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the City of Austin and members of the Austin City Council over the city's efforts to ban…
With the Texas open carry law in effect, visitors at this year’s South by Southwest festival could see more guns in public.For the third year in a row,…
Texas' open-carry law is now in effect, but many women prefer to keep their weapons concealed. A growing industry is meeting a range of gun fashion needs, from bra holsters to luxury handbags.
Texas’ open carry law took effect at the beginning of the year, combining the state’s pre-existing concealed carry with open carry to create a single…
As of today, a new state gun law is in effect: Open carry begins today, meaning that license holders are able to openly carry their weapons.But, will…
A handful of gun rights activists laid down on the ground and doused themselves in ketchup, pretending to fall victim to pistols made from cereal boxes…
Open carry of handguns will be legal in Texas starting in 2016. The Austin Police Department has been prepping for the fact that, most likely, more people…
From Texas Standard:An iconic Texas burger chain has found itself in the crosshairs of gun politics in the months leading up to a state law change set to…
Update, May 30, 2015:An open carry bill was approved by the Texas Legislature on Friday, and the measure now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk for his…