Package Bombs

"The first thing we need to do is remember and give a prayer" for the victims of the serial bombings last year, Austin Mayor Steve Adler told community…
On March 2, 2018, Monica Sledge and her 2-year-old son, Luke, were playing in the living room by their back door. Suddenly, there was a loud boom.“The…
A fatal package bombing at a North Austin home on March 2, 2018, was thought to be an isolated incident. Instead, it turned out to be the first of five…
The Austin Youth Orchestra dedicated its annual spring concert Sunday to former member Draylen Mason, who was killed one year ago this month by a package…
'Your Heart Just Sinks': Police Chief Brian Manley Recalls Austin Serial Bombing Case One Year LaterAt around 7 o’clock on the morning of March 2, 2018, 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House was killed when a package bomb left on the porch of his North…
Federal authorities have closed their investigation into the series of bombings across Austin last year, finding Mark Conditt had no overarching…
No officer will be indicted for the officer-involved shooting of a serial bomber in March, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Thursday.“There’s a part…
Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley is on Capitol Hill this morning, testifying before the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee as part of a…
What kind of job did the media do covering the Austin serial bombings earlier this year? That depends on which media you are talking about.S. Craig…
A judge has dismissed a complaint against confessed Austin bomber Mark Conditt now that his body has been identified and released to his family, U.S.…