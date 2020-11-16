People With Disabilities

-
The hospital said it made a humane decision to end treatment. Michael Hickson's widow says doctors ended his care because they underestimated the life of a man with significant disabilities.
-
From Texas Standard:Impressing a potential employer is becoming harder than usual thanks to software that evaluates candidates' facial expression, tone of…
-
From Texas Standard:In 2004, the Texas Education Agency put a limit on the percentage of students it would allow into special education programs, which…
-
From Texas Standard:In the fall, Texas A&M University will start a new program to better serve Texans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.…
-
Advocates say they're hoping to register more Texans with disabilities ahead of the constitutional amendment election in November and the presidential…
-
From Texas Standard:Today, more Texans live in urban areas than ever before. In fact, 8 in 10 of us do. That’s an overwhelming majority.Many able-bodied…
-
A disability rights group in Texas sent out a survey last week, trying to figure out how many of its members became disabled due to gun violence. The…
-
From Texas Standard:The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that around 40 million Americans, or about 12 percent of the population, are living with a…
-
From Texas Standard:Texas is at the epicenter of an aging boom. Texans are getting older, but older folks from other parts of the country are also moving…
-
Demonstrators and advocacy groups held a health care rally and “die-in” today at the state Capitol to protest the Republicans’ proposed health care…