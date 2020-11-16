Race Relations

-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Pastor Miles McPherson, former NFL defensive back, pastor of the Rock…
On Feb. 8, 2016, Austin Police Officer Geoffrey Freeman fatally shot 17-year-old David Joseph. Four months later, a Travis County grand jury declined to…
The leader of Texas State University is defending the San Marcos campus as a place of diversity and inclusion after a series of racially charged incidents…
Texas State University students have called for the resignation of their student body president after racially insensitive social media posts surfaced…
From Texas Standard.Philando Castile. Alton Sterling. Brent Thompson. Patrick Zamarripa. Michael Krol. Michael Smith. Lorne Ahrens.They're the names of…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Darrell M. Newton, Associate Dean and Professor in the Fulton School…