-
The City of Austin has been closing Rainey Street to vehicle traffic on weekend nights for the last two months as part of a pilot program to gauge the…
-
The house at 71 Rainey St. leans.It bows to the left, toward Javelina, the bar next door where you can order a Psycho Chicken, a mezcal drink with honey…
-
Beginning Thursday night, Rainey Street will close to vehicle traffic three nights a week as part of a pilot program to ease congestion.Initially, bikes,…
-
On weekend nights, Rainey Street can be crowded with cars, scooters and pedestrians. Pretty soon, only one of those groups will be allowed on the…
-
Development has overtaken Rainey Street for the past decade and a half, but musician John Contreras was long a stalwart in the face of expansion and said…
-
A week ago, Clive Bar on Rainey Street looked the way it always does: dark wood paneling and floors, a deck off the inside bar with tables for people to…
-
Nearly 30 people leaned against the railing on the second floor of a bar made out of shipyard containers. It was a warm Saturday night in September. Down…
-
A new traffic study recommends adding sidewalks, bike lanes and bus stops to ease congestion in the Rainey Street neighborhood. Traffic congestion has…
-
Residents of the Rainey Street neighborhood struck a deal last year with a developer looking to build new condos in the area. It agreed to conduct a…
-
Yet another new high-rise condo complex could be coming to the Rainey Street neighborhood. But before it breaks ground, developers and residents are…