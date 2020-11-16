-
Thousands of runners will gather for the Austin Marathon, Half-Marathon and 5K races this Sunday, beginning at 7 a.m. The starting line is on Congress…
-
A new weekend, but it’s the same old road construction in North Austin. From this Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m, southbound U.S. 183 will be…
-
If it’s a weekend, it likely means drivers in North Austin have to navigate around road construction. This time, it's a closure of northbound U.S. 183 at…
-
The Texas Relays are back in town. The annual NCAA track and field contest hosted by UT Austin always draws hundreds of athletes and fans – and some…
-
Update: A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for much of Central Texas until noon.Original Story (5:44 a.m.): Central Texas is getting some much-needed…
-
Update: Starting today, it’s going to get even tougher to get around downtown. That’s because the music portion of South by Southwest is now underway.The…
-
City of Austin offices and some other city-run facilities will be closed Monday, Feb. 17 for Presidents' Day. The Austin Marathon will also cause street…
-
Veterans Day Parade:Travis County and the City of Austin are holding the annual Veterans Day Parade on Monday to honor service men and women.The Grand…
-
It’s festival season, y’all – and with autumn weather cooling the city, it’s the perfect time to get outside and enjoy a good book, film, or concert.There…
-
Another Labor Day is here in Austin. Here’s a rundown of street closures, holiday schedules, rules for the road and more:Road Closures:Several downtown…