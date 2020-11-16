-
From Texas Standard:Autonomous cars are coming. Not everyone is ready to hand over driving duties to a computer, but some Texans have had the chance to…
-
Last October, Austin made history under a shroud of secrecy, it seems.Today, Google’s parent company Alphabet announced its intention to bring driverless…
-
Last year, Americans logged more than 3.1 trillion miles and 35,092 people died on the nation's roadways. Now, there's a plan to eliminate traffic fatalities within 30 years.
-
Update 11:37 a.m. A General Motors spokesperson says that actually, this news is not confirmed; President Dan Ammann was just using Austin as an…
-
From the Austin Monitor:Austinites who have spotted Google’s self-driving Lexus in the past couple of months will have a new rarity to keep an eye out for…
-
Two weeks after Google showcased its self-driving car to local officials in Austin, a Texas lawmaker has filed a bill attempting to regulate the use of…
-
Robots can perform surgery, build machinery, trade stocks, and even write news stories. And now they can drive cars.California legalized so-called…