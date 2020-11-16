-
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will speak at SXSW this year, the festival announced Wednesday. The President will appear at…
Two panels, scheduled to be held during SXSW Interactive in March 2016, were canceled Monday on account of “numerous threats of on-site violence,”…
There are a lot more options for getting around Austin these days other than driving your own car, and even more apps and technology to help you navigate…
With just two days left, SXSW Interactive is in its home stretch, ahead of the start of the fest's music portion on Wednesday and the inevitable second…
While tech companies pitch the next big mobile app or hardware, city governments pitch themselves as the best place to create it.
After a session on Latinos in tech at South by Southwest in Austin, we hear from a Latina tech entrepreneur.
Technology talk is often focused on software and programs that run inside our devices. But a "maker movement" is driving interest toward making the physical devices themselves.
Watch live as WikiLeaks founder and publisher Julian Assange speaks via satellite video at SXSW Interactive. Livestream is courtesy the Texas Tribune.
Yogi Berra's famous quote – "Nobody goes there anymore, it's too crowded" – has never really applied to Austin's South by Southwest festival.Yes, there…
It's spring break for tech geeks as an estimated 30,000 take part in the SXSW Interactive Festival. The director, Hugh Forrest, expects surveillance, privacy and wearable devices to be hot topics.