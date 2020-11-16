Texas Board of Education

-
The Texas State Board of Education gave preliminary approval this week to a sex education policy that includes teaching middle schoolers about birth…
A man who has called President Donald Trump a “child rapist” is headed to a runoff in the race for a position that would help decide what millions of…
Lewd Tweets, The N-Word And Just Plain Weirdness: A Wild-Card Candidate Rattles Education Board RaceWith his history of sexist, racist rhetoric and incomprehensible, conspiracy-laden rants, Robert Morrow has become one of the most unifying political…
Handwriting is making a comeback in schools across the state. Currently, the majority of Texas school districts don’t teach students to write in cursive,…
The state's previous social studies standards listed three causes for the Civil War: sectionalism, states' rights and slavery, in that order.
An advisory committee is expected to recommend today that the Texas State Board of Education remove the word "heroic" from social studies curriculum when…