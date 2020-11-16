-
From Texas Standard:Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says coronavirus-related business closures and decreases in oil and gas tax revenues will mean a $4.6…
-
From Texas Standard:As Texas and the nation adjust to a second month of business closures because of the coronavirus pandemic, so too are the state's…
-
From Texas Standard.We’ve all got bills – and the state of Texas does, too. Bills are nothing to be afraid of, if you can manage them. If you miss some…
-
From Texas Standard:Every year thousands of veterans benefit from the so-called post-9/11 GI bill, which pays for tuition to help vets afford college.The…
-
From Texas Standard:Gas prices are at the lowest they’ve been on average in about seven years, according to AAA. Today crude oil prices are near 2003 lows…
-
Agenda Texas is KUT's weekly report on the Texas Legislative session. Each week we'll take a deeper look into the policies being considered and explain…
-
From the Texas Tribune:Amid concerns that tumbling oil prices could push the Texas economy into a recession, Comptroller Glenn Hegar offered a cautiously…
-
The Texas Comptroller has the very important job of telling lawmakers how much money they have to spend in each 2-year budget. Getting that answer wrong…
-
Early voting starts Monday for the November 4th elections. But before you head to the polls, KUT wants to make sure you know what you're voting on. Not…
-
Comptroller Susan Combs announced Wednesday that she will not seek re-election and that she is retiring from public office at the end of her term in 2015.…