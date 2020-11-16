-
TxDOT Plans To Say Goodbye To I-35 Double-Decker In AustinThe Texas Department of Transportation is opening a month-long public comment period on the upcoming I-35 Capital Express Central project. It promises to…
Saturday marked 20 consecutive years of daily traffic fatalities on Texas roadways. It’s a streak transportation officials want to end, but they know it…
A funding gap for the I-35 Capital Express project in Austin got a lot smaller Thursday, as the Texas Transportation Commission voted to allocate $3.4…
The Texas Transportation Commission discussed a solution Thursday to the funding gap for the Interstate 35 Capital Express project. Leaders have found…
Billy Brewster loved lawnmowers. Autistic and nonverbal, the 15-year-old would sometimes just admire them from afar.“Billy sometimes wouldn’t even want to…
The Austin City Council voted Thursday to begin the process of possibly taking over portions of some of the city’s most prominent roads that are currently…
Millions of Texans are expected to either fly or drive to their holiday destinations this year. Here are some ways to avoid headaches or at least make…
Austin could be getting its first HOV lanes.Construction is still a few years away, but the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for work on…
A new weekend, but it’s the same old road construction in North Austin. From this Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m, southbound U.S. 183 will be…