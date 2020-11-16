-
From Texas Standard:The Alamo is in the midst of a massive redevelopment. There are big plans for the old San Antonio mission, including a new museum and…
-
The remains of three bodies have been unearthed at the Alamo in San Antonio. The remains were discovered during an archaeological dig as the Alamo...
-
Seventh grade Texas social studies teachers will likely still be required to describe Alamo defenders in terms of their “heroism” and refer to William B.…
-
An advisory committee is expected to recommend today that the Texas State Board of Education remove the word "heroic" from social studies curriculum when…
-
From Texas Standard.The other day, scrolling through Twitter, we came across a picture of two cannons from the Alamo laid out in the bed of a pickup…
-
From the Texas Tribune: Consider the Alamo. Arguably the most notable historic site in the state, the modest Spanish mission's stone facade is nestled…