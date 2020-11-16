-
The University of Texas Longhorn Band will not play at the next home football game because, the organization says, it will not have enough members willing…
UT Austin is reversing its decision to deny a local indigenous group’s request for three sets of Native American remains housed in the school’s…
Texas' economy is taking a catastrophic hit — and hundreds of thousands of Texans are out of work — as officials shutter businesses and limit some…
Cindy Muñoz sits in an auditorium on the UT Austin campus, watching a presentation on how to enroll for classes she’ll take when she begins her freshman…
Former UT Austin President William Powers Jr. died Sunday from complications after a fall in September. According to a press release from the university,…
Last year, the statues of three Confederate figures were brought down from their pedestals on the South Mall of the University of Texas at Austin campus.A…
A Texas House member wants to bring back an annual football game between the state's two flagship universities: the University of Texas at Austin and…
The University of Texas and the University of Southern California football teams face each other over the weekend. The two schools have played some…
The Trump administration is rescinding Obama-era guidance to colleges and universities that encouraged schools to take a person's race into account in…
Student activists around the country are pushing for universities not to invest in industries that contribute to global warming. But at the University of…