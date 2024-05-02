UT Austin says demonstrators carried guns and assaulted people. Prosecutors beg to differ.

Despite the UT Austin's claims, Travis County Attorney Delia Garza says her office hasn't seen a single charge related to weapons or assaults related to the recent demonstrations on campus.

UT Austin said Tuesday night that pro-Palestinian groups with ties to "escalating protests" across the country brought weapons and assaulted people during rallies on campus last week and this week which have led to nearly 140 arrests for misdemeanors.

On Wednesday, Garza told KUT the university's statement — and its insistence that demonstrators had "buckets of large rocks, bricks, steel-enforced wood planks, mallets and chains" — was "interesting."

“It’s concerning … we work in the world of evidence and facts, and we have not seen a single weapons charge or an assault charge," she said.

Garza prosecutes misdemeanors and she said she's been in contact with the university. Shortly before the university's statement Tuesday, she called on UT Austin to reexamine its current policy of arresting protesters for criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor similar to loitering — is "unsustainable."

People are legally allowed to carry a weapon on the UT Austin campus. However, if they're committing a crime, like criminal trespassing, they could be arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

Garza said after reading UT Austin's statement Tuesday, she expected to see some of that reflected in arrest affidavits from the University of Texas Police Department, the arresting agency. She didn't.

"I don't know why they are saying that," she said.

There has been one assault charge filed, though not by UT Austin police. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it formally charged a Fox 7 photojournalist with two misdemeanors, alleging he assaulted a DPS trooper and interfered with public duties. Garza said her office received that case, and the journalist was booked and processed alongside his attorney on Wednesday.

KUT reached out to UT Austin and the UTPD for comment on the contradiction between the charges filed and the statement but has not heard back.

The university has taken a hard line against pro-Palestinian demonstrations. President Jay Hartzell, with the backing of Gov. Greg Abbott, called in DPS troopers on April 24 to quell demonstrations on the South Lawn. Ultimately, 57 arrests were made. All the charges were dismissed by Garza's office.

This week, another mass arrest took place on Monday, with troopers and Austin police clearing campus with pepper spray and flash-bang devices. That led to 79 arrests, the Travis County Sheriff says. Those cases are more likely to take time to process.

Garza said, on average, her office handles around 85 misdemeanors a day. While she respects the university's right to keep campus safe, she said the caseload is straining her staff, and she hopes UT Austin will reconsider its protest policy.

“There’s just a lot that goes into processing every single one of those cases and rightfully so — there needs to be a good, strict process when you’re taking people’s liberty away — [but] it slows down everything … when you have so many at the same time.”

Students organizers told KUT on Wednesday they had consented to searches Monday ahead of demonstrations — and that the university's insistence that they have carried weapons is "not happening."

"We're complying and letting [police] know that we don't have anything, and they're free to look through it," said an organizer who didn't feel comfortable giving his name in light of arrests.

Ahead of a planned protest Sunday, the university administration has not backed down from claims that demonstrators have weapons and are from "outside the community." While UT Austin admits that "nearly half" of arrests have been among students, it said the majority of those arrested haven't had ties to the Forty Acres.

The university hasn't offered proof of that statement, and arrest records to confirm that aren't publicly available as of Thursday.