From the Texas Tribune: In an impassioned memo sent three days after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick ignited national controversy by…
From the Texas Tribune: In an unusual, strongly worded report, a Travis County grand jury recommended this week that University of Texas System Regent…
A $50 million donation to the forthcoming Dell Medical Center at UT-Austin will establish the Livestrong Cancer Institutes.The gift, which will be doled…
The passing of former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon has raised talk of his legacy, especially with respect to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian…
The Texas House Select Committee on Transparency in State Agency Operations wraps up its investigation this week that could lead to the impeachment of UT…
Tickets for Microsoft founder Bill Gates' talk at UT are now available online at eventbrite, but for UT computer science students only.On March 6, Bill…
The UT College of Liberal Arts is co-hosting an open house today that may place thousands of Saudi Arabian students in Texas community colleges.The open…
Over the weekend, some University of Texas email users that read their mail on certain mobile devices received a puzzling pop-up notification. Users on…
UT Students Protest for Workers RightsThe Daily Texan reports a total of 19 protesters, not all of them students, were arrested yesterday for occupying UT…
The University of Texas at Austin has kicked the smoking habit.The UT System Board of Regents approved the policy this week. So while there are no signs…