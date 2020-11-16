-
We’ve enjoyed Watching and Waiting to see when Rick Perry will jump into the presidential race. After today, however, we will watch and wait not only by…
-
One pundit thinks Governor Perry should jump into the ring. A new Gallup Poll shows Perry continues to do well nationally. Perhaps sensing this, the…
-
Over the last few days, it seems as if Governor Perry has sought to distance himself from the co-host of his prayer event, The Response. And in a recent…
-
We hope you--like us here at Watching and Waiting--had a relatively Perry-free, Potter-filled weekend. You have to take a break from muggle politics every…
-
No, Texas Governor Rick Perry hasn't said whether he's running for President yet...but that hasn't stopped media from around the country from trying to…
-
Here’s a daily update on Governor Perry’s possible presidential bid:Concerns Over Money Could Keep Perry From Running, But Not LikelyJudging from many of…
-
The wait continues...but luckily so does the news coverage.Another Day Another PollThe Iowa Republican, an online publication which says it's "News for…