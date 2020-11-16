-
The U.S. Navy says it will name an aircraft carrier after Doris "Dorie" Miller, the African American mess attendant who heroically leapt into combat…
Francisco Chapa Alvarado was living in northern Mexico in 1943 when he received a draft notice from his native U.S. Alvarado, who had moved to Mexico with…
From Texas Standard:Adolf Hitler said "Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it, and eventually they will believe it."Many historians agree that…
Aiko Herzig-Yoshinaga was at a Los Angeles high school when she and other Japanese-Americans were placed in internment camps. Decades later, her efforts helped lead to an official apology.
There's no evidence to support it, but the conspiracy theory that President Franklin Roosevelt knew beforehand about Pearl Harbor refuses to die, to the consternation of World War II historians.
It was morning on June 5, 1942. My father was in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, when the Japanese fighter and bomber planes made their first pass. “I was on boat…
From Texas Standard:Seventy years ago this week, the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Mike Cox is an…
Today is an important anniversary in the history of World War II. It's the 70th anniversary of VE Day, when Allies celebrated victory in Europe. Of 16…
The Texas Raiders have descended upon Austin. No, it's not a football team. It's the codename for a group of B-17 pilots who have brought four renovated…