Missing National Guard soldier’s body found

Texas Army National Guard Spc. Bishop E. Evans has been found dead after an exhaustive interagency search over the weekend.

The 22-year-old National Guard specialist from Arlington had been missing since Friday, after he rescued two migrants crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S. near Eagle Pass.

“We are devastated by the loss of a member of our Guard family,” Maj. Gen. Tom Suelzer, adjutant general for Texas, said in a release. “We recognize the selflessness of this heroic Soldier who put his life above others in service to our state and national security. The Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

The body of a migrant was recovered during the search for Evans.

Evans was serving under Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security mission “Operation Lone Star.”

