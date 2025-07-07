See aerial photos of the flooding aftermath in Kerr County

Catastrophic flooding hit the Texas Hill County on July 4 when Kerrville received 10 to 12 inches of rain in a matter of hours. The Guadalupe River rose 26 feet within 45 minutes, according to state officials, and dozens of people have died.

Below, aerial photos from July 5 provided by Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. show some of the widespread destruction. While search and recovery efforts continue, debris cleanup has also begun.

Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.

