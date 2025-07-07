© 2025 KUT Public Media

Central Texas Flooding 2025
The Texas Hill Country experienced torrential rain over the July Fourth holiday weekend, leading to major flooding. More than 100 people died in six counties, including several children at an all-girls Christian summer camp on the Guadalupe River. Many more were displaced from their homes.

See aerial photos of the flooding aftermath in Kerr County

By Texas Standard
Published July 7, 2025 at 10:58 AM CDT
Damage in Kerr County on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
Damage in Kerr County on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Catastrophic flooding hit the Texas Hill County on July 4 when Kerrville received 10 to 12 inches of rain in a matter of hours. The Guadalupe River rose 26 feet within 45 minutes, according to state officials, and dozens of people have died.

Below, aerial photos from July 5 provided by Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. show some of the widespread destruction. While search and recovery efforts continue, debris cleanup has also begun.

» MORE: How to help people affected by the floods, and how to find help

Images of damage in Kerr County on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
Images of damage in Kerr County on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
Images of damage in Kerr County on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
Images of damage in Kerr County on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
Images of damage in Kerr County on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
Images of damage in Kerr County on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
Images of damage in Kerr County on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
Images of damage in Kerr County on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
Images of damage in Kerr County on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
