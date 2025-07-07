The Texas Hill Country experienced torrential rain over the July Fourth holiday weekend, leading to major flooding. More than 100 people died in six counties, including several children at an all-girls Christian summer camp on the Guadalupe River. Many more were displaced from their homes.
See aerial photos of the flooding aftermath in Kerr County
Catastrophic flooding hit the Texas Hill County on July 4 when Kerrville received 10 to 12 inches of rain in a matter of hours. The Guadalupe River rose 26 feet within 45 minutes, according to state officials, and dozens of people have died.
Below, aerial photos from July 5 provided by Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. show some of the widespread destruction. While search and recovery efforts continue, debris cleanup has also begun.
