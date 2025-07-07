© 2025 KUT Public Media

Central Texas Flooding 2025
The Texas Hill Country experienced torrential rain over the July Fourth holiday weekend, leading to major flooding. More than 100 people died in six counties, including several children at an all-girls Christian summer camp on the Guadalupe River. Many more were displaced from their homes.

'It just didn't seem real': Leander-area neighborhood devastated by weekend flooding

KUT 90.5 | By Kailey Hunt
Published July 7, 2025 at 12:23 PM CDT
A man walks across a bridge on Big Sandy Dr in Leander, Texas on Sunday.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
A man walks across a bridge on Big Sandy Drive in Leander on Sunday. The bridge and surrounding neighborhoods were completely flooded over the weekend.

The sound of chainsaws could be heard revving all around the Sandy Creek community in northwestern Travis County on Sunday afternoon. Residents were in recovery and cleanup mode after intense flooding left several roads, vehicles and homes damaged.

The neighborhood, just outside the Leander city limits, was one of the worst-hit communities during flash floods that swept through the Austin area over the weekend.

Wren Bates said floodwater from Big Sandy Creek would have completely swept away her mother’s house had it not become wedged between two large pecan trees.

“It just didn’t feel real," she said, recounting the moment she saw the damage. "It wasn’t breaking down and sobbing or anything — that was later. It was just, ‘I cannot believe that this happened.’ Because we’ve had floods through here before but they never went as high as the buildings."

Auburne Gallagher, a 25-year resident of the neighborhood, was helping lead recovery and cleanup efforts.

“Right now we need showers, we need laundry facilities — is what we need. We don’t have any of those things. We will not have any septic out here or sewer for a good two weeks because that complete facility went down with the river," she said. "We have no water out here because the water lines ... [are] gone. All wiped out.”

Round Mountain Baptist Church in Sandy Creek opened a temporary shelter for people affected by the floods. Church staff said they no longer need donations — just help spreading the word that they're open and available to help.

Pockets of heavy rain were possible across the Austin area Monday. Central Texas and the Hill Country remained under a flood watch until 7 p.m.

A stop sign lies among debris on Big Sandy Drive in Leander. Lorianne Willett/KUT News
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
A fallen stop sign lays among debris on Big Sandy Drive.
A calendar can be seen inside a damaged home in the Sandy Creek neighborhood of Leander, Texas on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The neighborhood was completely flooded, causing homes to float and be destroyed. Lorianne Willett/KUT News
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
A missing wall exposes a calendar still attached to wall inside a damaged home.
A damaged home in the Sandy Creek neighborhood of Leander, Texas on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The neighborhood was completely flooded, causing homes to float and be destroyed. Lorianne Willett/KUT News
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
An awning leans against a damaged home in the neighborhood.
Belongings lay damaged in Leander, Texas on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The neighborhood was completely flooded, causing homes to float and be destroyed. Lorianne Willett/KUT News
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
Belongings lie damaged on the ground.
A damaged home in the Sandy Creek neighborhood of Leander, Texas on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The neighborhood was completely flooded, causing homes to float and be destroyed. Lorianne Willett/KUT News
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
A propane tank is sandwiched between two homes that were damaged in floodwaters.
People work to clear debris around a damaged home in the Sandy Creek neighborhood of Leander, Texas on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The neighborhood was completely flooded, causing homes to float and be destroyed. Lorianne Willett/KUT News
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
People work to clear debris around a damaged home in the Leander area.
A crushed Jeep lays near a bridge on Big Sandy Dr in Leander, Texas on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The bridge and surrounding neighborhoods were completely flooded, causing mass destruction. Lorianne Willett/KUT News
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
A crushed Jeep lies on its side under trees near a bridge on Big Sandy Drive.
The foundation of a home sits along Big Sandy Dr in Leander, Texas on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The neighborhood was completely flooded, causing mass destruction. Lorianne Willett/KUT News
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
A sign leans up against the foundation of a home along Big Sandy Drive.
Debris litter a bridge on Big Sandy Dr in Leander, Texas on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The bridge and surrounding neighborhoods were completely flooded, causing mass destruction. Lorianne Willett/KUT News
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
Debris litters a bridge on Big Sandy Drive.
Onlookers survey damage to a bridge on Big Sandy Dr in Leander, Texas on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The bridge and surrounding neighborhoods were completely flooded, causing mass destruction. Lorianne Willett/KUT News
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
Onlookers survey damage to a bridge in Leander.
Energy & Environment Flooding
Kailey Hunt
Kailey Hunt is KUT's Williamson County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at khunt@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @KaileyEHunt.
