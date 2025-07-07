'It just didn't seem real': Leander-area neighborhood devastated by weekend flooding

The sound of chainsaws could be heard revving all around the Sandy Creek community in northwestern Travis County on Sunday afternoon. Residents were in recovery and cleanup mode after intense flooding left several roads, vehicles and homes damaged.

The neighborhood, just outside the Leander city limits, was one of the worst-hit communities during flash floods that swept through the Austin area over the weekend.

Wren Bates said floodwater from Big Sandy Creek would have completely swept away her mother’s house had it not become wedged between two large pecan trees.

“It just didn’t feel real," she said, recounting the moment she saw the damage. "It wasn’t breaking down and sobbing or anything — that was later. It was just, ‘I cannot believe that this happened.’ Because we’ve had floods through here before but they never went as high as the buildings."

Auburne Gallagher, a 25-year resident of the neighborhood, was helping lead recovery and cleanup efforts.

“Right now we need showers, we need laundry facilities — is what we need. We don’t have any of those things. We will not have any septic out here or sewer for a good two weeks because that complete facility went down with the river," she said. "We have no water out here because the water lines ... [are] gone. All wiped out.”

Round Mountain Baptist Church in Sandy Creek opened a temporary shelter for people affected by the floods. Church staff said they no longer need donations — just help spreading the word that they're open and available to help.

Pockets of heavy rain were possible across the Austin area Monday. Central Texas and the Hill Country remained under a flood watch until 7 p.m.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News A fallen stop sign lays among debris on Big Sandy Drive.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News A missing wall exposes a calendar still attached to wall inside a damaged home.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News An awning leans against a damaged home in the neighborhood.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Belongings lie damaged on the ground.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News A propane tank is sandwiched between two homes that were damaged in floodwaters.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News People work to clear debris around a damaged home in the Leander area.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News A crushed Jeep lies on its side under trees near a bridge on Big Sandy Drive.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News A sign leans up against the foundation of a home along Big Sandy Drive.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Debris litters a bridge on Big Sandy Drive.