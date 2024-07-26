What to know about traffic during Biden's visit to Austin on Monday

President Biden will arrive in Austin on Monday to deliver a speech at the LBJ Presidential Library. His address, scheduled for 4 p.m., will commemorate 60 years since the Civil Rights Act was signed by former President Lyndon B. Johnson.

His visit was originally planned for July 15 but was postponed after the attempted assassination of former President Trump. The event will mark one of Biden's first public appearances since dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

The LBJ Library's program will also feature Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and United Nations ambassador Andrew Young. The event isn't open to the public, but you can watch it on YouTube.

We don’t know the exact route Biden will take around Austin — that’s confidential. But officials said to expect delays and rolling closures on roads to and from the airport and the LBJ Library on 2313 Red River St. Avoid driving or parking on Robert Dedman Drive, Clyde Littlefield Drive, Red River Street, E. Dean Keeton Street, Comal Street and Manor Road near the library.

This is what Google Maps shows as a direct route between the airport and LBJ Library.

To be clear, we don’t know if this will be his actual route. I-35 and State Highway 71 may also be temporarily closed or backed up.

City officials recommend taking public transit Monday, as routes will be adjusted to accommodate the road closures and you won't have to worry about parking. Capital Metro delays and detours are posted here.

If you’re flying on Monday, keep an eye on your flight status and double check traffic conditions.

When Biden arrives and departs in Austin, all planes will need to stay put. So if your flight lands at the same time Air Force One touches down, you won't be able to deplane until Biden leaves. You also won't be able to take off until the process is over. This will delay some flights for a few minutes.

Details on when Biden will leave Austin haven't been announced.