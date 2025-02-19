Low tire pressure? How to tell if you need to add air now or can wait till later.

You're already late for work on a freezing cold morning. You rush out to your car, and there it is: that dreaded low tire pressure warning.

A single question fills your mind: "Can I make it, or am I putting my safety at risk?"

Nathan Bernier / KUT News Most modern vehicles will tell you when your tires are flat and to which PSI they should be inflated. But it's still a good idea to check your tire pressure monthly or before a road trip, automotive experts say, in case the tire pressure monitoring system isn't working properly.

Cold weather causes tire pressure to drop. For each 10 degree drop in temperatures, tire pressure reduces by about 1 to 2 pounds per square inch (PSI).

On Wednesday morning, Austin saw temperatures plummet about 40 degrees from what they were Tuesday afternoon. Some drivers endured the icy pain of numb fingers while fiddling with tire inflation machines at gas stations. Others took their chances with lower tire pressure.

Nathan Bernier / KUT News Tire inflators at gas stations can tell you when you've inflated your tires to a certain PSI. The machines are notorious for being out of order, but this one — at a Shell on Menchaca Road near Davis Lane — seems to be working most of the time.

While a slight dip in PSI might not seem like an emergency, experts warn that driving on significantly under-inflated tires can reduce traction, increase braking distances, especially if roads are wet or icy.

"The main thing you'll see is your handling will be decreased, your fuel economy will be decreased, because the tire is not riding at the optimal air pressure it should be," said Kyle King, manager at Discount Tire at U.S. 290 and Rosson Drive.

If you're just heading a few miles on down the road, you might get away with waiting to have your tires inflated depending on how flat they are. But if your commute involves highway speeds, showing up late for work could be worth it to avoid a potential roadside emergency.

"Tire pressures getting in the low 20s would be a concern," said Joe Lamping, owner of Flamingo Automotive on Guadalupe Street at 37th. "The minimum threshold for safety around town is probably 25. You wouldn't want to be going on the highway at that pressure."

"If it's just a few pounds below, there's not an immediate safety issue," Lamping said. "You just want to avoid high speeds."

With reduced tire pressure, the sidewalls of the tire can get too low and flexible, so the car won't handle correctly. That could increase the odds of a rollover in a high-speed turn.

Most modern cars are equipped with tire pressure sensors that tell you the current PSI and the ideal PSI. You can also find the correct PSI on a sticker inside the driver's side door jamb or in the manual. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's a good idea to keep a tire pressure gauge in your vehicle.

"Ultimately though, when you see that light come on, you should come in to get that service as quick as you can," King said. "We recommend getting tire pressure checked at least once a month."

Many tire shops will inflate your tires for free, including Discount Tire, Firestone Auto and Austin TireMan on Menchaca Road at Ben White Boulevard.

You can find free compressed air to fill your tires at a few places like Lowe's and QuikTrip. Costco and Sam's Club offer tire filling stations for members.

With Texas eliminating mandatory vehicle safety inspections, more people may be driving around with under-inflated or balding tires and not even know it.

"You used to be able to count on your service provider to tell you when there was a tire that wouldn't pass inspection, and that is not the case anymore," Lamping said. "A foolish decision in my opinion, and we're reducing the overall safety of vehicles over time."