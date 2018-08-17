Court Halts Austin's Paid Sick Leave Ordinance — For Now

By 29 minutes ago
  • Austin City Councilmember Sabino "Pio" Renteria was among those who pushed for the city's paid sick leave ordinance.
    Austin City Councilmember Sabino "Pio" Renteria was among those who pushed for the city's paid sick leave ordinance.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

A state appeals court has put Austin's paid sick leave ordinance on hold, according to the Texas Attorney General's office. 

The ordinance, requiring employers to provide up to eight paid sick days to their workers each year, was set to take effect on October 1. The requirement cannot be enforced while the case is being fought in court.

The Austin City Council approved the measure on a 9-2 vote in February. Businesses employing 15 or more people would be required to offer eight days of paid sick leave a year, while companies employing six to 15 people will be required to provide six days. 

The ordinance is being challenged by a coalition of business groups and the state of Texas. The plaintiffs have argued in court filings that state law "expressly preempts local municipalities from enacting ordinances establishing or otherwise regulating wages."

"The minimum amount of compensation established for workers, including the minimum amount of paid time off, is a decision entrusted by the Texas Constitution solely to the Texas Legislature," said Attorney General Paxton in an emailed statement. "I'm confident that an appeals court will recognize that the law expressly preempts cities from passing a different law simply because they disagree with the judgment of our state’s elected representatives."

On Thursday, San Antonio's city council also passed an ordinance requiring employers provide paid sick days.

Even if the City of Austin wins its fight in court, the ordinance could be short-lived. Almost as soon as it was passed, State Rep. Paul Workman (R-Austin) has said he would file a bill in the 2019 legislative session that would prohibit municipalities from regulating paid sick leave for private employers.

Tags: 
Paid Sick Leave
Ken Paxton
City of Austin

Related Content

San Antonio Passes Paid Sick Leave Ordinance, Joining Austin In Fight Against Top Texas Republicans

By Aug 16, 2018
Lotus Carroll

The San Antonio City Council passed a new paid sick leave ordinance Thursday — but the local rule may well die either in the courts or on the floor of the state Legislature before it goes into effect next year.

Austin City Council Mandates Six To Eight Paid Sick Days For All Private Employees

By Feb 16, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza Lyon / KUT

Austin City Council members voted early Friday to require all private employers in the city to provide employees at least six to eight days of paid sick leave, depending on the size of the company. 