Early Voting Starts Monday. Here's What You Need To Know.

Early voting in Texas for the Nov. 6 election begins Oct. 22 and runs through Nov. 2.

Voter interest in this year’s midterms is higher than usual — at least 92 percent of eligible voters in Travis County have registered to vote. But actually going to the polling place and casting a vote is what counts.

There are races for statewide office (governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, etc.); Congress; Senate (the race between Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O’Rourke comes to mind); the Texas Legislature; City Council and school boards; along with bond propositions and a handful of citizen-initiated propositions on the ballot in Austin.

So, you want to go vote? Here’s what you need to know.

Make Sure You're Registered

You can go here to check if you are indeed registered properly in Travis County. Check out this site to verify your registration anywhere in the state.

Find Your Closest Early Voting Location

Consult the handy map below to find the most convenient polling place in Travis County. If you're registered to vote in Travis County, you can vote at any location during early voting or on Election Day.

See a list of polling places for Williamson County here, Hays County here, and Burnet County here. Find your early voting location in Bastrop County here.

Check Out Wait Times Online

Travis County has this handy map that shows you how long the wait is at polling places around the county.

If the wait is too long at your closest location, perhaps you’ll save time driving a little farther to one with a shorter wait?

Bring ID

If you have a photo ID that is up to date, or expired up to four years, bring that ID to the polls.

If you had trouble getting an ID and just don’t have one, you have some options:

You can bring your voter registration card and use that as your form of identification.

If you don’t have your registration card, you can bring any kind of official document – that’s anything that has your name and address on it — like a bank statement or utility bill. While you are at the voting location, all you’ll have to do is a sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.

Watch This Video

One more thing: We made this helpful video to steer you through the voting process. Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir and KUT's Jennifer Stayton are your guides.

Ready? Go vote! Historically, Texas has some of the lowest voter turnout in the country.

Help make 2018 different.